Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. $MYE

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,575,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $18,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 586.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Myers Industries by 829.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.87 million, a PE ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Myers Industries had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 1.20%.The company had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYE. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Myers Industries

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.