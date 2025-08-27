Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,699,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,896,031,000 after acquiring an additional 347,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,967,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,625,583,000 after acquiring an additional 370,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,507,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,518,291,000 after purchasing an additional 445,691 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,746,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,248,000 after purchasing an additional 177,918 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,769,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $321.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.36.

NYSE:VMC opened at $291.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.31. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. Vulcan Materials Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.08 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

