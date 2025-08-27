Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 4,986 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth $45,618,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth $39,686,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 461,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,595,000 after acquiring an additional 83,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth $15,546,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,857,000 after buying an additional 69,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OSI Systems news, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,400.10. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $230.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.84 and a 52 week high of $241.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.08.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The technology company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.22 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.110-10.390 EPS. Research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Stories

