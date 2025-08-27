L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $20,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total transaction of $10,817,993.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,236,182.56. The trade was a 21.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,199 shares of company stock worth $38,555,071. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

LHX stock opened at $277.91 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $280.52. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

