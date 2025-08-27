Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 12,800 Shares of Loews Corporation $L

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $21,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 218.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 97,391 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 52.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 100,600.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 7,264.3% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 53.1% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 14,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of L opened at $95.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Loews Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.16 and a 12-month high of $97.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.67.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

