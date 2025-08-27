Gabelli Funds LLC Has $23.52 Million Position in Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $23,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 915,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,526,000 after buying an additional 191,081 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth about $1,308,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,364,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,494,000 after buying an additional 105,325 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William P. Stiritz purchased 186,740 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.11 per share, with a total value of $20,375,201.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,298,667 shares in the company, valued at $469,027,556.37. The trade was a 4.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $190,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,546.47. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:POST opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.05 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Post had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.62%.The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Post from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Further Reading

