Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 38,055 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,055 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $22,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.7%

C opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $96.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.12 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49. The stock has a market cap of $176.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

