Aristides Capital LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Aristides Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 510.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 4,323.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 69.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cfra Research raised Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $57.76.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $918.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.41 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.560 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

