UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,714 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 4,840.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 442.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 143.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 15,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $1,805,790.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,536,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,773,733.73. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip James Mason sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $90,727.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,350.55. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,819. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $122.72 on Wednesday. UMB Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $129.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.91 and a 200-day moving average of $103.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.61. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 15.42%.The company had revenue of $689.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMBF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UMB Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on UMB Financial from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on UMB Financial from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on UMB Financial from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.11.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

