Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $765,000 Stake in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Trading Up 0.2%

Solventum stock opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. Solventum Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

SOLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Solventum in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Argus raised Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Solventum from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Solventum

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.