Aristides Capital LLC Purchases 3,104 Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc $SB

Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in Safe Bulkers, Inc (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 23.6% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 13.6% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 24.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Stock Up 0.3%

SB stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Safe Bulkers, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 19.25%.The firm had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

