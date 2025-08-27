Aristides Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. $SNAP

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Snap by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,483,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,841 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Snap by 5.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,526,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,977,000 after buying an additional 499,395 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,075,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,201,000 after buying an additional 828,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,925,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,325,000 after buying an additional 324,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,848,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Up 0.4%

SNAP stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.62. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 60,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $437,126.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,143,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,538,550.84. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 53,215,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,078,747.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,526,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,851,954.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

