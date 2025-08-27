Freedom Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 42.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 10.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,839 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SE stock opened at $188.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.57 and a beta of 1.58. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $75.67 and a 52-week high of $190.75.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 6.23%.SEA’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Barclays increased their price target on SEA from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on SEA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.90 price target (up previously from $178.20) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.49.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

