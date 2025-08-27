Freedom Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $203.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

