MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,142 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $10,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 462.4% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 57,763 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 155,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $186.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.44 and a 200-day moving average of $177.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.02 and a 12 month high of $198.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

