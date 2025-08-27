Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,838 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,586 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average of $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.