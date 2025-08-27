Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp $VLY

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,179 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 41,112 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 63,483 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 192,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.09. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $495.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.79 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLY

About Valley National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.