LendingClub Corporation $LC Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth $774,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 308,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 165,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,167,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,330,000 after buying an additional 1,368,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler set a $15.50 price objective on LendingClub and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

In related news, CFO Andrew Labenne sold 17,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $298,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,548.15. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $68,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,283,175 shares in the company, valued at $16,655,611.50. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,955 shares of company stock worth $545,648 over the last three months. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LendingClub Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 2.46. LendingClub Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.04 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 8.36%.LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Profile

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Articles

