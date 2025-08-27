Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 59,135 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,135 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $346,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,200. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,719 shares of company stock valued at $47,223,172 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $207.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $210.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.53.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

