QXO (NASDAQ:QXO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Benchmark

QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QXO in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on QXO in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QXO in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QXO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Shares of QXO opened at $20.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.34. QXO has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QXO during the second quarter worth $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in QXO by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QXO during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of QXO by 1,740.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QXO in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

