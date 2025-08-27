AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Raised to Strong-Buy at Cibc World Mkts

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$30.50 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. ATB Capital raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.71.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$33.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$13.75 and a one year high of C$33.89. The company has a market cap of C$787.74 million, a PE ratio of -15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.85.

AutoCanada Inc operates car dealerships in Canada. The company offers new and used vehicles, spare parts, maintenance services, and customer financing. AutoCanada retails brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, Mini, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Fiat, Mitsubishi, and Subaru.

