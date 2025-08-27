AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
ACQ has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised shares of AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.71.
AutoCanada Inc operates car dealerships in Canada. The company offers new and used vehicles, spare parts, maintenance services, and customer financing. AutoCanada retails brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, Mini, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Fiat, Mitsubishi, and Subaru.
