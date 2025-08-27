Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of First Internet Bancorp $INBK

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 million. On average, analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

