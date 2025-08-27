Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Has $474,000 Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 166,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 436,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 49,655 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $1,147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 843,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,970,000 after acquiring an additional 24,180 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 118.6% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.