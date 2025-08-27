Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Sells 96 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $222.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.02 and a 200-day moving average of $228.41. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.96%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

