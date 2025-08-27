Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Has $792,000 Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 203.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.