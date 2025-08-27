Warwick Investment Management Inc. Has $15.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Warwick Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 58,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 353,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,126,000 after buying an additional 15,704 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $318.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $521.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.83. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $318.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

