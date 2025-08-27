NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Purchased by TCM Advisors LLC

TCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its position in NIKE by 52.1% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.77. The stock has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.27. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

