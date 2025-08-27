Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 5,500 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. $SRI

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Stoneridge worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 22NW LP raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 374.8% in the first quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,627,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,866 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 82.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 353,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 25.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 89,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $232.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.44. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $227.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.90 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

