Warwick Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 9.0% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $43,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,259,000 after buying an additional 531,068 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,810,000 after buying an additional 442,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,288,000 after buying an additional 70,549 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $182.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.07. The stock has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.93.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

