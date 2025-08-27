LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $999,197.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,802.64. The trade was a 37.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 6,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $607,220.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,875.80. This trade represents a 69.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,815 shares of company stock valued at $11,280,206 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.37. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.42 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.48 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.590 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.230-2.370 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

