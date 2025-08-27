Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

CZR opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.46). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CZR. Zacks Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.47.

Caesars Entertainment Profile



Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

