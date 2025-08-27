Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires 178 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 374,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,176,000 after buying an additional 238,723 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $1,113,000. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 8,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 115,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.60%.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Arete Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Cfra Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

