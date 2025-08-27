Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 293 Shares of Equity Residential $EQR

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,000,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,008,547,000 after purchasing an additional 199,943 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,711,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,634,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,894,000 after purchasing an additional 112,004 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,476,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,439,000 after purchasing an additional 350,095 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.50 price target on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.78.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of EQR stock opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 104.53%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

