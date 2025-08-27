American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO Shares Acquired by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,567 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,565 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 38.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 654,400.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $22.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

