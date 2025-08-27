Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in nLight $LASR

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,221 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of nLight worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in nLight by 6,563.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in nLight by 322.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in nLight by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in nLight by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in nLight by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

nLight Price Performance

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. nLight has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

nLight ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. nLight had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. nLight has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that nLight will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of nLight from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of nLight from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of nLight from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of nLight from $14.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

Insider Activity

In other nLight news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 17,018 shares of nLight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $482,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,549,466 shares in the company, valued at $72,226,371.78. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 8,007 shares of nLight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $226,838.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 311,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,822,018.66. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,142 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nLight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

