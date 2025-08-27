Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 3,003 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAG. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 421.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 353.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAG. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 1,100 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $200,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,211.10. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 77,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $12,483,099.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 140,042 shares in the company, valued at $22,598,577.54. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,748 shares of company stock worth $13,748,660 in the last ninety days. 52.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE PAG opened at $187.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.90. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.05 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.06.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

Penske Automotive Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

