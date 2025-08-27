Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. $MLAB

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 48.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 22.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MLAB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mesa Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.43. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $155.12.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently -457.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 642 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $62,351.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,448.80. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $45,840.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,192.96. This represents a 45.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,053 shares of company stock valued at $296,507 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

