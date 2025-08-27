Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $422.00 and last traded at $415.50, with a volume of 354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $414.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (up previously from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.25.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1%

The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.06 and a beta of -1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.48) by $1.58. The business had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.94 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.68% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1357.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 68,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $364.04 per share, for a total transaction of $24,979,696.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,859,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,783,487.64. This represents a 3.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William John Sibold sold 7,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $3,047,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 109,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,920,955.54. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 165,683 shares of company stock valued at $61,921,142 and have sold 301,740 shares valued at $109,461,331. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,099,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,425,000 after purchasing an additional 57,523 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 376,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,842,000 after purchasing an additional 184,554 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 317,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,898,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 244,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,068,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.