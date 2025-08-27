REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.08 and last traded at $60.66, with a volume of 102538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.11.

REX American Resources Trading Up 0.5%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.58.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $158.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that REX American Resources Corporation will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REX American Resources

REX American Resources Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REX. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 446.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,086 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

