REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.08 and last traded at $60.66, with a volume of 102538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.11.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.58.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $158.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that REX American Resources Corporation will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
