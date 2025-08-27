Graham (NYSE:GHC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,103.22 and last traded at $1,094.71, with a volume of 48686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,062.63.

Graham Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $965.99 and its 200 day moving average is $950.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $14.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.15 by $4.18. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Graham had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHC. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

