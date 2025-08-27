LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.11 and last traded at $48.25, with a volume of 805368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

LATAM Airlines Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LATAM Airlines Group

The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 44.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 761.1% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 113.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $182,000.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

