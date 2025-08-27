Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.47 and last traded at $64.35, with a volume of 53729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.56.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWV. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 8,414.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

