Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 18,180 Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 18,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $188,344.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,687,497 shares in the company, valued at $38,202,468.92. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,384 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $86,774.40.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 51,242 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $531,891.96.

On Friday, August 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 18,585 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $195,514.20.

On Thursday, August 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 45,262 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $478,419.34.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 51,268 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $542,928.12.

On Monday, August 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,777 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $230,618.43.

On Friday, August 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 27,450 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $290,421.00.

On Thursday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 72,550 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $769,755.50.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 67,985 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $719,961.15.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 32,498 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $343,178.88.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

BFZ stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 49,484 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 67,829 shares during the period.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

