Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Shares Down 9.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Free Report) dropped 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 283,123,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 311,148,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Tower Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Tower Resources alerts:

About Tower Resources

(Get Free Report)

Tower Resources is an African-focused energy company advancing its operation in Cameroon towards production and cash flow, and de-risking attractive exploration licenses in the emerging oil and gas provinces of Namibia and South Africa, where world-class discoveries have recently been made.

The Company’s strategy is to build a balanced portfolio of energy opportunities in Africa across the exploration and production cycle in oil and gas and beyond, in stable jurisdictions that the Company knows well and that offer excellent fiscal terms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.