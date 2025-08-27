Scott Cook Sells 529 Shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) Director Scott Cook sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Intuit Stock Up 0.4%

INTU opened at $659.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $183.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $752.75 and its 200-day moving average is $675.97. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 target price on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 target price on Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $797.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

