Compass (NYSE:COMP) General Counsel Bradley Serwin Sells 13,065 Shares of Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley Serwin sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $124,117.50. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 252,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,099.50. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Compass Stock Down 1.7%

COMP stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. Compass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -93.64 and a beta of 2.61.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Compass had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Compass has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Compass from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Compass from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Compass Point set a $9.00 price target on Compass in a report on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 target price on Compass and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

