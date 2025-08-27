Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Trading 9.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report) rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.50 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 17.73 ($0.24). Approximately 1,311,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 495,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.22).

Power Metal Resources Trading Up 7.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.29.

Power Metal Resources (LON:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX 2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Power Metal Resources

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in Africa, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, tungsten, rare earths, platinum group elements, copper, graphite, uranium, gold, and silver.

