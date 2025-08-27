Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Acquires 125,000 Shares of Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,275,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,946,500. This trade represents a 0.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

On Monday, August 25th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 150,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00.

On Thursday, August 14th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 133,220 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $161,196.20.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 75,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00.

Standard BioTools Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of LAB stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard BioTools

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,236,000. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter worth $1,701,000. Kent Lake PR LLC purchased a new position in Standard BioTools during the 2nd quarter worth $1,200,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Standard BioTools in the first quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 37.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,000,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 545,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Standard BioTools from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Standard BioTools from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Standard BioTools from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.55 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Standard BioTools currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.55.

View Our Latest Report on Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.