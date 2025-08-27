Insider Selling: NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Sells 11,757 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) Director Shravan Goli sold 11,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $306,975.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,851.35. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.07.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $170.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.06 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. NETGEAR has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NETGEAR in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 35.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 19.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 35.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Featured Articles

